Certuity LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Certuity LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,838,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,068,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $198.65 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.81. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

