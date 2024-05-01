Certuity LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

