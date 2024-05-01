Certuity LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after buying an additional 6,064,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after buying an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

