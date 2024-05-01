Certuity LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Certuity LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

