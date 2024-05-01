Certuity LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,242,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 325,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

