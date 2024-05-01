Certuity LLC Sells 248 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Certuity LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $292.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day moving average of $270.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 812.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

