Certuity LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

