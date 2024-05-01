Choreo LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 49.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

