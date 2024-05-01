Choreo LLC Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 356.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,681 shares of company stock valued at $14,427,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

