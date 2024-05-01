Choreo LLC Invests $1.49 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

