Choreo LLC Purchases New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Toast by 481.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,486 shares of company stock worth $8,662,487. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

