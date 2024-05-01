Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,802,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,376,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $611,624,000 after acquiring an additional 405,699 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

