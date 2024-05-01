Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

