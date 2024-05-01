Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 7,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

