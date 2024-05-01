CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.
CK Hutchison Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.
About CK Hutchison
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CK Hutchison
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- Trading Halts Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.