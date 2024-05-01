ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EMO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 10,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,280. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
