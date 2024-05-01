ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CTR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

