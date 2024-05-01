ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CTR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $42.61.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
