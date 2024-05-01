Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

CLFD stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 81,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,307. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $449.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

