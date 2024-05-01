Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Issues Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $746.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

