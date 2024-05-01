Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE CLX traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.45. 2,065,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

