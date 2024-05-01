Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-5.950 EPS.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.63.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

