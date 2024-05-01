Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $158.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $8.82 on Wednesday, reaching $139.05. 2,146,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Clorox by 11.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 321,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,099,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Clorox by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

