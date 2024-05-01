CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Down 43.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) shares fell 43.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 3,285,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,006% from the average session volume of 296,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.