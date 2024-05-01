Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 2.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 1,584,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,529,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after buying an additional 3,556,959 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 164.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

