Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CLBK traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.21. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

