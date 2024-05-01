Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $15.23. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Columbia Financial shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 10,749 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

