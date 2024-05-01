Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Down 2.5%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.32 and last traded at $78.02. 166,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 512,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 141,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

