Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $310.50 and last traded at $307.19. Approximately 80,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 351,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,801,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

