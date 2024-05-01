Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU remained flat at $12.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

