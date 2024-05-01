Complete Solaria (CSLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Complete Solaria stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 333,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,554. Complete Solaria has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Complete Solaria in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

