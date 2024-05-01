Compound Price Tops $52.75 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $52.75 or 0.00090763 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $427.95 million and approximately $37.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00032982 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004470 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,112,156 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,112,149.45042321 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.41531864 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 490 active market(s) with $34,934,095.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

