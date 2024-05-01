Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%.

Comstock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Comstock stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,998. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

