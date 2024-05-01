Concurrent Technologies Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Concurrent Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 102.10 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Concurrent Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.14 ($1.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.44 million, a PE ratio of 4,975.00 and a beta of 0.73.
About Concurrent Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concurrent Technologies
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.