ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,844. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

View Our Latest Report on COP

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.