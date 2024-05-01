Corbion Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Corbion Stock Performance
CSNVY opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. Corbion has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $25.08.
Corbion Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corbion
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.