Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 4.6 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.72 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.51. The stock has a market cap of C$12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

