Cormark Comments on TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

TFI International Trading Down 4.0 %

TFII stock opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32. TFI International has a 12-month low of $102.94 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

