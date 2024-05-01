Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corning updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-$0.46 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. 3,115,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,041. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

