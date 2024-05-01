Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. Corning also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 5,291,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

