Corpay (CPAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.39 million. On average, analysts expect Corpay to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $302.14 on Wednesday. Corpay has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

CPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

