Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $723.25. 483,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,452. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $320.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $730.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.72.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.48.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

