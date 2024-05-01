Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 136,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 47,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $268.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.19. The company has a market cap of $493.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

