Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

