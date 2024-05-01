Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 174,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 83,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 95,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

