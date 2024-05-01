Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $267.83 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

