Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 14,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

