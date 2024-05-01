Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Essent Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

