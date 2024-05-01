Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 964 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after purchasing an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $415.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.42 and its 200-day moving average is $418.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

