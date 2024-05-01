CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRAI opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.96. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $153.09.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

