Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $2.47, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.71 EPS.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $19.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.94. The stock had a trading volume of 111,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,835. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

